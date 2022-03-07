AAD Shrine Circus rebrands for 100th year, no more exotic animals

DULUTH, MN-- The AAD Shrine Circus has been performing in Duluth for a century and will return this year with a big alteration to the show.

Leaders with Aad Shrine say they will no longer feature exotic animals as part of their act.

However, the new focus will be on the “thrill.”

Attendees can now expect to see more motorcycle tricks, trapeze artists, high-wire acts and more.

“We want to have a different circus moving forward this year,” said Aad Shrine Potentate, Paul Vizanko.

The circus will be returning to the Amsoil Arena April 9-10.

The first Aad Shrine Circus took place on February 21, 1922, making this Duluth’s longest-running event.

