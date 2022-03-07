Advertisement

AAD Shrine Circus rebrands for 100th year, no more exotic animals

AAD SHRINE CIRCUS
AAD SHRINE CIRCUS(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN-- The AAD Shrine Circus has been performing in Duluth for a century and will return this year with a big alteration to the show.

Leaders with Aad Shrine say they will no longer feature exotic animals as part of their act.

However, the new focus will be on the “thrill.”

Attendees can now expect to see more motorcycle tricks, trapeze artists, high-wire acts and more.

“We want to have a different circus moving forward this year,” said Aad Shrine Potentate, Paul Vizanko.

The circus will be returning to the Amsoil Arena April 9-10.

The first Aad Shrine Circus took place on February 21, 1922, making this Duluth’s longest-running event.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin, crews working to resolve
The driver kept going after not realizing what happened.
Logging truck smashes eight gas pumps in Orr
As of Saturday, March 5, ice accumulation amounts are highest in northern Wisconsin especially...
More ice & snow on the way tonight with another clipper system by Tuesday
Thousands gather at the DECC Friday with limited parking
Thousands gather at the DECC Friday with limited parking
Hope Carlson drops 17 as Proctor beats Duluth Marshall
Saturday Playoff Hoops in the Northland

Latest News

The sale of the Central High School property will no longer be happening.
Saturday Properties will not move forward with Duluth Central High School purchase
Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)
Police: ‘Suspicious’ death at Cloquet residence under investigation
Essentia
Visitor policy at Essentia Health relaxed; masks still required
Duluth Lift Bridge
Submit your guess for Duluth’s First Ship Contest