Saturday Playoff Hoops in the Northland
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Scores and highlights from the Northland’s section 7A and 7AA games.
7A:
(1) M-I-B 91 (8) North Woods 40.
(4) Chisholm 65 (5) Cherry.
M-I-B and Chisholm will play on March 9th at UMD in Romano at 5:30 p.m.
(2) Cromwell-Wright 44 (7) Floodwood 21.
(6) Ely 69 (3) South Ridge 63.
Cromwell-Wright and Ely will also play March 9th at UMD at 7:00 p.m.
7AA:
(1) Pequot Lakes 70 Mesabi East 34.
(4) Proctor 62 (5) Duluth Marshall 48.
Pequot Lakes and Proctor will play on March 9th from Hermantown at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.