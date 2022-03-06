Saturday Playoff Hoops in the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Scores and highlights from the Northland’s section 7A and 7AA games.

7A:

(1) M-I-B 91 (8) North Woods 40.

(4) Chisholm 65 (5) Cherry.

M-I-B and Chisholm will play on March 9th at UMD in Romano at 5:30 p.m.

(2) Cromwell-Wright 44 (7) Floodwood 21.

(6) Ely 69 (3) South Ridge 63.

Cromwell-Wright and Ely will also play March 9th at UMD at 7:00 p.m.

7AA:

(1) Pequot Lakes 70 Mesabi East 34.

(4) Proctor 62 (5) Duluth Marshall 48.

Pequot Lakes and Proctor will play on March 9th from Hermantown at 5:30 p.m.

