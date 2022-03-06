Advertisement

No. 1 Minnesota Beat No. 8 UMD in WCHA Semifinals

Gophers beat Bulldogs in WCHA semifinals 5-1.
Gophers beat Bulldogs in WCHA semifinals 5-1.(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (KBJR) - UMD Head Coach Maura Crowell put it plain and simple, the Bulldogs gave the Gophers too much room on the ice which led to the 5-1 win by the Gophers in the WCHA semifinals.

The Gophers scored twice in the first and didn’t look back adding 3 more goals, one by WCHA player of the year Taylor Heise just 14 seconds into the third period.

Senior forward Elizabeth Giguere scored the Bulldogs’ only goal in the third period.

