No. 1 Minnesota Beat No. 8 UMD in WCHA Semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (KBJR) - UMD Head Coach Maura Crowell put it plain and simple, the Bulldogs gave the Gophers too much room on the ice which led to the 5-1 win by the Gophers in the WCHA semifinals.

The Gophers scored twice in the first and didn’t look back adding 3 more goals, one by WCHA player of the year Taylor Heise just 14 seconds into the third period.

Senior forward Elizabeth Giguere scored the Bulldogs’ only goal in the third period.

Giguere with the bullet. pic.twitter.com/IqqdIYa00A — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) March 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.