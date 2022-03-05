Advertisement

Kobe Roth’s OT Goal Lifts No. 11 UMD Over No. 10 SCSU

By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The final regular-season homestand for the Bulldogs is a big one, as the Bulldogs need four points on the weekend to host the first round of the NCHC tournament and tonight they got half of those four points thanks to fifth-year senior Kobe Roth.

After trailing 2-1 in the third, Roth scored the last two goals for the Bulldogs, to give the Dogs the 3-2 overtime win over the Huskies.

With the win, the Dogs are officially eligible for the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs will host the Huskies tomorrow night back in AMSOIL for their senior night, puck drop is at 7:07 p.m.

