New CDC data shows a number of local counties with low COVID rates

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Good news on the COVID front here at home as a number of counties are experiencing low virus numbers.

That information comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The levels are determined by looking at hospital admissions and beds being used, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Here is a list of a few counties in our tri-state area and the current COVID rates they’re seeing:

MINNESOTA:

Itasca - Low

Lake - Medium

St. Louis - Low

WISCONSIN:

Ashland - Low

Bayfield - Medium

Douglas - Low

MICHIGAN:

Gogebic - High

On Thursday, the CDC reported more than 90 percent of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 community levels.

You can look up your county’s COVID community level by clicking here.

