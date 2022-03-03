UMD Women prepare for WCHA Final Faceoff

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The 8th ranked UMD women’s hockey team is on their way to the WCHA Final Faceoff where they will matchup against in state rival and the number one ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis this Saturday and 1:01 P.M.

The Bulldogs took on the Gophers early in the season splitting the series at Ridder with them taking game two by a final of 5-4 but losing game one 3-1.

If UMD can take down Minnesota, they will play either Ohio State or Wisconsin on Sunday, two teams they have already beat this season.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.