UMD hosts annual Equity, Race, and Ethnicity Summit

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -The University of Minnesota Duluth hosted the annual Equity, Race and Ethnicity Summit Wednesday.

Community leaders and students led more than 20 sessions and workshops related to the theme “the power of storytelling”.

They discussed topics including systemic racism in local policing, confronting Asian hate, and Black history in Duluth.

Assistant Professor of Spanish Studies and co-chair of the Commission on Equity, Race and Ethnicity Carol Wallace said stories are a powerful tool for bringing people of diverse backgrounds together.

“We are really in need as a society of connecting with people across political boundaries as well as across the distance that’s been created by the pandemic,” Wallace said.

A local organization called the Law Enforcement Accountability Network (LEAN) presented at the event.

They are a grassroots data analysis group working for police accountability.

LEAN team member Jamey Sharp said the summit was a unique opportunity for LEAN to connect with the community.

“This is a really good opportunity for us to talk about the nitty gritty details about what we do, not just to share information for people in the future, but also maybe to inspire future leaders,” Sharp said.

