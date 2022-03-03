Advertisement

More than 300 148th Fighter Wing Airmen to deploy this spring

Two Block 50 F-16CM’s from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard.
Two Block 50 F-16CM’s from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard.(148th Fighter Wing)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN-- More than 300 Airmen with Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing are off to another deployment in the spring.

“The 148th Fighter Wing has been tasked to support the ongoing mission in the U.S. Central Command,” said 148th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Chris Blomquist.

“Winning today’s fight means executing the daily missions across the theater to meet the USCENTCOM commander’s priorities. Each of our Airmen is important to this mission,” added Blomquist.

Leaders say this is a regularly scheduled deployment and the tasking is not the result of current events in Ukraine.

Currently, the 148th Fighter Wing has more than 100 Airmen deployed supporting USCENTCOM and U.S. Africa Command missions.

In addition to overseas missions, 148th Airmen are supporting Operation Allies Welcome.

This mission ensures Afghan personnel has the support they need as they transition to their new life in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Superior
“Finally getting it done”: President Biden touts infrastructure law during Superior visit
A police tape and scene.
Duluth woman in critical condition following stabbing, man arrested
Biden will visit Superior, Wisconsin Tomorrow to speak about infrastructure.
Why Superior? Previewing the President’s visit to the Twin Ports Wednesday
Superior
Superior leaders eager to welcome President Biden to Superior
Weekend Precip. Chances
Quiet end to the week, but a messy system this weekend

Latest News

Performers take the stage alone in "Flying Solo" at UMD
Performers take the stage alone in “Flying Solo” at UMD
Performers take the stage alone in "Flying Solo" at UMD
Performers take the stage alone in "Flying Solo" at UMD
The storm was too much for the towline which snapped, and with no sails, the Atlanta was soon...
Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior, 131 years later
According to the release from Charter Communications, Inc., the move is anticipated to help...
Spectrum temporarily waiving charges for customer calls to Ukraine