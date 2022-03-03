Local fire officials advise anglers to stay off Lake Superior

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Local fire officials are warning anglers that warming temperatures and strong winds create dangerous conditions for getting out on the ice.

Duluth Fire Captain Jason Seigle said it’s important to take extra caution when heading out, even on inland lakes.

Ice becomes unpredictable and tends to break up much quicker with the changing weather.

“You may walk out on Lake Superior and be on four inches of ice, which is safe for a snowmobiler or four wheeler. In the next step, you may be on one inch of ice,” Seigle said.

Fire department officials advise against people going out on the ice starting at this point in the winter.

However, if someone does choose to take the risk, officials recommend they tell somewhere their whereabouts and bring the tools necessary to pull themself out of the water in case of an emergency.

“No fish is worth risking your life,” Seigle said.

