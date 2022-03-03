Hermantown hockey heads back to the State Tournament

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The number one ranked Hermantown boys hockey team is heading back to the class A state hockey tournament after a dominating 11-0 victory over Duluth Denfeld in the 7A sectional championship.

The Hawks came out with a fury of goal in the first period taking a 6-0 lead heading to the second. Dallas Vieau led the way for Hermantown in the first with a hat trick right before the period came to an end.

“I was really happy with our guys. I’m just so proud of them. I know 11-0, and it loos like ‘oh it’s a blowout,’ but these guys work so hard. This team has continued to get better from November to December to January to February to now, and they’re still peaking, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach. For the guys that take it seriously and put in the time to be peaking in March, and that’s what we preach, but it’s another thing to do it, and they’re playing really well right now,” said Andrews.

“We just hope from now we’re not done. We still got three more games to play, hopefully, and we will try and finish it out at the ‘X,’” said Vieau.

Hermantown will likely be the number one seed and head to state Wednesday next week.

