UMD men fall in NSIC Championship to Minnesota State Moorhead

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The 12th ranked UMD men’s basketball team ran out of steam in the NSIC Championship falling to Minnesota State Moorhead 81-73.

The Bulldogs were without their leading scorer, Austin Andrews, in the loss, but hope to get him back for the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs will find out who they will play in the NCAA Tournament with the DII selection show on March 13th.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.