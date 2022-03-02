Environmental activists call on Biden to stop Line 5

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) -- A large group gathered in Superior Wednesday, asking President Biden to focus on environmental initiatives.

Protesters stood outside the University of Wisconsin Superior campus holding signs calling for environmental action.

They mainly spoke out against Enbridge’s Line 5, a pipeline that starts in Superior and runs through Northwest Wisconsin to Michigan.

Enbridge is also looking into building a tunnel under the Straights of Mackinaw to hold the pipeline.

Environmental advocates claim the pipeline could harm Indigenous lands and water and that the government should work to protect it.

“I hope the president uses the full extent of his power to take action to address the climate crisis and to listen to the Indigenous people of this nation,” said Devon Cupery, an environmental advocate.

Enbridge is also in the planning phases of relocating a stretch of that pipeline, after tribes in the Ashland County area made that demand.

Enbridge spokespeople have said they take every precaution with this project and shutting down Line 5 could cost the region billions of dollars.

Several groups hosted the protest including Honor the Earth and the National Wildlife Federation.

