UMD men and women advance to NSIC Championship

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD men’s and women’s basketball teams advance to the NSIC Championship game after clutch wins in the semifinals.

The 12th ranked men made a double-digit comeback to take down a 14th ranked Upper Iowa by a a final of 76-73. They were led by Drew Blair who had 29 points.

The Bulldogs will take on Minnesota State Moorhead tomorrow at 4 P.M. in the championship game.

As for the UMD women, they battled with Minnesota State Mankato all game long and pulled out a 69-66 victory. Sarah Grow led the way with 12 pts while Brooke Olson and Ann Simonet both had 12 pts.

The Bulldogs will play in their fourth straight NSIC Championship as they battle St. Cloud State tomorrow at 7 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.