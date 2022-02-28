No. 5 Bulldogs get ‘Giggy’ in OT; Move on to WCHA Final Face-Off

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - In a winner take all game three, big players make big plays and that’s exactly what Elizabeth Giguere did in overtime, making maybe the prettiest goal of her career to send the Bulldogs to the WCHA Final Face-off.

The Bulldogs got the scoring early, Giguere’s line-mate captain, Anna Klein got the first goal of the game, while Taylor Anderson added the second goal in the second period to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.

In typical Mankato fashion, they didn’t go down easy, Brittyn Fleming got the Mavs on the board in the second and Jessica Kondas added the equalizer in the third forcing the game to overtime where Elizabeth Giguere happened.

“Really happy with our group, it was a great series,” said Bulldogs head coach Maura Crowell.

“Good things happen when the puck is on Giguere’s stick in OT like that, credit to her for making that play and credit to everybody for just sticking with it and getting through a tough weekend, now we move on to Minneapolis next weekend,” Crowell added.

The Bulldogs with face top-seeded Minnesota Saturday, March 5th at 1 p.m.

