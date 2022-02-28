Advertisement

No. 5 Bulldogs get ‘Giggy’ in OT; Move on to WCHA Final Face-Off

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - In a winner take all game three, big players make big plays and that’s exactly what Elizabeth Giguere did in overtime, making maybe the prettiest goal of her career to send the Bulldogs to the WCHA Final Face-off.

The Bulldogs got the scoring early, Giguere’s line-mate captain, Anna Klein got the first goal of the game, while Taylor Anderson added the second goal in the second period to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.

In typical Mankato fashion, they didn’t go down easy, Brittyn Fleming got the Mavs on the board in the second and Jessica Kondas added the equalizer in the third forcing the game to overtime where Elizabeth Giguere happened.

“Really happy with our group, it was a great series,” said Bulldogs head coach Maura Crowell.

“Good things happen when the puck is on Giguere’s stick in OT like that, credit to her for making that play and credit to everybody for just sticking with it and getting through a tough weekend, now we move on to Minneapolis next weekend,” Crowell added.

The Bulldogs with face top-seeded Minnesota Saturday, March 5th at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Woman dies in car crash near Ashland
cyber crimes
Duluth man behind bars for allegedly possessing child pornography
Police lights
Duluth Police arrest man after baseball bat assault
Hermantown advances to section finals against Denfeld.
No. 1 Hermantown and No. 2 Denfeld to Face-off in Section 7A Championship Game
A clipper system will bring the next chance of snow for the Northland on Monday across mainly...
Cloudy & mild Sunday; Next clipper system could bring a few more inches of snow

Latest News

Minnesota State beats UMD 3-0 to force a game 3
No. 5 Bulldogs Drop Game 2 of WCHA Quarterfinals Against MSU
Garrett Drotts scored one of 5 Grand Rapids 1st period goals
Grand Rapids Cruise to Sectional Championship with 9-1 win
WCHA
No. 8 Bulldogs Fall to Last Place RedHawks 4-0.
6-3 final over Augsburg
CSS Women’s hockey team advances to MIAC semifinal