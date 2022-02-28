It’s time to renew your Minnesota hunting and fishing license

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s that time of the year again when hunters and anglers need to renew their fishing and hunting licensing. The licenses are set to expire today Monday, February 28.

Anyone in Minnesota who wants to fish or hunt needs to have a license to do so.

Requiring licenses is not only how the DNR pays for hunting and fishing management, but also how it keeps track hunting and fishing trends.

Big game hunting like deer hunting licenses are not on sale until the fall. However, you can purchase fishing and small game licenses right now. Those will become effective on Tuesday, March 1.

There are a few different ways to go about purchasing or renewing a license.

“So we have close to 1,500 licensing agents across the state of Minnesota. Those are at your convivence stores, your gas stations, your big box sporting good stores, kind of the major ones that are out there,” DNR Business Analyst Jenifer Wical said.

Click here to find a list of where to buy and renew a license near you.

To purchase or renew your license, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.