Advertisement

It’s time to renew your Minnesota hunting and fishing license

FILE — Two people walk into a wooded area on a hunting expedition in Minnesota.
FILE — Two people walk into a wooded area on a hunting expedition in Minnesota.(KEYC News Now Photo, File)
By KTTC Staff and KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s that time of the year again when hunters and anglers need to renew their fishing and hunting licensing. The licenses are set to expire today Monday, February 28.

Anyone in Minnesota who wants to fish or hunt needs to have a license to do so.

Requiring licenses is not only how the DNR pays for hunting and fishing management, but also how it keeps track hunting and fishing trends.

Big game hunting like deer hunting licenses are not on sale until the fall. However, you can purchase fishing and small game licenses right now. Those will become effective on Tuesday, March 1.

There are a few different ways to go about purchasing or renewing a license.

“So we have close to 1,500 licensing agents across the state of Minnesota. Those are at your convivence stores, your gas stations, your big box sporting good stores, kind of the major ones that are out there,” DNR Business Analyst Jenifer Wical said.

Click here to find a list of where to buy and renew a license near you.

To purchase or renew your license, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Woman dies in car crash near Ashland
cyber crimes
Duluth man behind bars for allegedly possessing child pornography
Police lights
Duluth Police arrest man after baseball bat assault
Monday's Snow
Snow likely tomorrow with clipper system
Union Presser
Union members picket for better contract with city