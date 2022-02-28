Advertisement

DPD: Seeking public’s help identifying man who robbed local bank

Duluth robbery
Duluth robbery(DPD)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN -- There’s a large police presence in downtown Duluth Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the National Bank of Commerce on W. Superior St. where employees stated that a man demanded money from them.

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and walked out of the bank.

There were no reported injuries and no reported weapons that were displayed.

The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the photo.

He is described as being a 5′9″ male with a possible limp wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, white hat, black tennis shoes, sunglasses, dark-colored gloves, and a camo mask.

If you know have any information, you are asked to call 911 and reference case number 22027483.

Or you can submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword DPDTIP and your tip to 847411 and reference case number 22027483.

