CHUM seeks donations for 41st annual Minnesota FoodShare Month Campaign

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - CHUM leaders are looking to raise $200,000 and 50,000 pounds of food in donations for the 41st annual Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign.

The statewide fundraiser started Monday and runs through April 10.

Over 300 food shelves in Minnesota take part in the campaign.

In 2021, the Duluth community raised a record $220,000 and over 56,000 pounds of food for CHUM.

Distributive Services Director Scott Van Daele said he is hopeful that this year the goal can be reached as well.

“Don’t be afraid or sad if you only have one or two cans or a box of cereal,” Van Daele said. “Everything counts,” he added.

This fundraiser comes ahead of warmer months when demand at CHUM skyrockets as children are getting out of school and it’s easier for people to come down to food shelves.

Van Daele said local partnerships with community organizations like the Whole Foods Co-op and Rising Phoenix Community Farm have helped get more fresh produce to those in need.

“This really does take a community,” Van Daele said. “We set our limits super, super high because this community continues to come through everytime we ask for something.”

