Advertisement

Woman dies in car crash near Ashland

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, WI. (KBJR 6) -A 37-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday evening in Ashland County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a Dodge Dart entered Highway 2 from a driveway west of Birch Hill Road, putting itself directly in the path of a Chevy Equinox going west.

The two cars collided and also hit an east-bound GMC Sierra.

The driver of the Equinox died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Sierra were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Dart were not hurt.

Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation.

Authorities have not identified the woman who died yet.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Duluth Police arrest man after baseball bat assault
cyber crimes
Duluth man behind bars for allegedly possessing child pornography
Hermantown advances to section finals against Denfeld.
No. 1 Hermantown and No. 2 Denfeld to Face-off in Section 7A Championship Game
Duluth city leaders try to address Skywalk safety concerns
Duluth city leaders try to address Skywalk safety concerns
A clipper system will bring the next chance of snow for the Northland on Monday across mainly...
Cloudy & mild Sunday; Next clipper system could bring a few more inches of snow

Latest News

UMD WHKY
UMD WHKY
GR TH BHKY
GR TH BHKY
CSSWHKY
CSSWHKY
SHS GBB
SHS GBB