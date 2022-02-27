Woman dies in car crash near Ashland

ASHLAND, WI. (KBJR 6) -A 37-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday evening in Ashland County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a Dodge Dart entered Highway 2 from a driveway west of Birch Hill Road, putting itself directly in the path of a Chevy Equinox going west.

The two cars collided and also hit an east-bound GMC Sierra.

The driver of the Equinox died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Sierra were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Dart were not hurt.

Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation.

Authorities have not identified the woman who died yet.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.