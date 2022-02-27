Union members picket for better contract with city

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --Members of Duluth Local 66, the local branch of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees gathered outside City Hall Saturday for a picket.

The union has been negotiating its contract with the city administration since November.

They’re calling on the city to offer a fair and equitable contract, including better wages and benefits.

Local union members spoke out about why they are seeking a better contract.

“Inflation and the cost of living have risen significantly in the recent years, which is why we are in the need to request a better contract,” said Danielle Johnson, a heavy equipment operator with the city. “The time is now.”

Organizers said they want to get a contract settled with the city as soon as possible.

Duluth released a statement following the picket.

“Throughout the negotiation process, the City has worked in good faith to come to an agreement with AFSCME,” Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said. “We look forward to continuing that process. The City does not generally comment on ongoing labor negotiations and will not be releasing any further comments.”

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.