Advertisement

No. 8 Bulldogs Fall to Last Place RedHawks 4-0.

WCHA
WCHA(KBJR6)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, OH. (KBJR) - Coming into Saturday’s game the Bulldogs had a chance to get their first NCHC sweep of the season, but the RedHawks shut out the Bulldogs, 4-0 on their senior night.

Bulldogs have a pivotal series against St. Cloud next weekend, for their last home regular-season series.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Duluth Police arrest man after baseball bat assault
cyber crimes
Duluth man behind bars for allegedly possessing child pornography
Hermantown advances to section finals against Denfeld.
No. 1 Hermantown and No. 2 Denfeld to Face-off in Section 7A Championship Game
Duluth city leaders try to address Skywalk safety concerns
Duluth city leaders try to address Skywalk safety concerns
A clipper system will bring the next chance of snow for the Northland on Monday across mainly...
Cloudy & mild Sunday; Next clipper system could bring a few more inches of snow

Latest News

Minnesota State beats UMD 3-0 to force a game 3
No. 5 Bulldogs Drop Game 2 of WCHA Quarterfinals Against MSU
Garrett Drotts scored one of 5 Grand Rapids 1st period goals
Grand Rapids Cruise to Sectional Championship with 9-1 win
6-3 final over Augsburg
CSS Women’s hockey team advances to MIAC semifinal
Regional Champions
Superior Girl’s Basketball earns D1 Regional Championship title