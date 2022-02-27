No. 8 Bulldogs Fall to Last Place RedHawks 4-0.
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OXFORD, OH. (KBJR) - Coming into Saturday’s game the Bulldogs had a chance to get their first NCHC sweep of the season, but the RedHawks shut out the Bulldogs, 4-0 on their senior night.
Final from Oxford. @UMDMensHockey // @SuperiorChoice_ pic.twitter.com/yH1uviM2kR— UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) February 27, 2022
Bulldogs have a pivotal series against St. Cloud next weekend, for their last home regular-season series.
