No. 5 Bulldogs Drop Game 2 of WCHA Quarterfinals Against MSU

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It was perfect special teams play by Minnesota State that led them to the upset win 3-0, forcing a decisive game 3 tomorrow afternoon.

After scoring the first goal, the first line for UMD delivered again, Gabbie Hughes put in the equalizing goal off of the Elizabeth Giguere shot, but that would be all the scoring for the ‘Dogs.

The Mavericks would go on to add 2 more goals in the second, winning 3-0.

“That was a team that didn’t want their season to end today, that came in here and took it to us at times and they played desperately and played harder than we did, so now our backs are up against the wall too,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

Back to AMSOIL tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/wYtXwAYKqi — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) February 26, 2022

Game 3 tomorrow from AMSOIL is at 2 p.m.

