No. 12 Bulldogs Advance to NSIC Semifinals

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, SD. (KBJR) - It was a back and forth game in the first half between the No. 12 Bulldogs and UMary, but the Bulldogs used a 50 point second half to beat the Marauders in the NSIC quarterfinals 84-73.

Drew Blair led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20, while NSIC player of the year, Austin Andrews tallied 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds.

Charlie Katona had 16 points and Joshua Brown added 15.

The Bulldogs semifinal game is Monday, Feb. 28th at 11 a.m.

