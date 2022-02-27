No. 12 Bulldogs Advance to NSIC Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, SD. (KBJR) - It was a back and forth game in the first half between the No. 12 Bulldogs and UMary, but the Bulldogs used a 50 point second half to beat the Marauders in the NSIC quarterfinals 84-73.

Bulldogs battle back in second half to advance to NSIC Tournament semi-finals!@SuperiorChoice_ #MakeMoves x @UMDBulldogMBB pic.twitter.com/fvzIvMFqDP — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) February 26, 2022

Drew Blair led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20, while NSIC player of the year, Austin Andrews tallied 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds.

Charlie Katona had 16 points and Joshua Brown added 15.

The Bulldogs semifinal game is Monday, Feb. 28th at 11 a.m.

