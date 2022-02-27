Advertisement

Grand Rapids Cruise to Sectional Championship with 9-1 win

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Grand Rapids use a five-goal first period to blow by Blaine, winning 9-1 advancing to the sectional final against Andover.

Hayden DeMars would score twice in the first. along with Garrett Drotts, Justin Kerr, and Joey DelGreco.

Thunderhawks will play Andover Thursday, in AMSOIL at 7 p.m.

