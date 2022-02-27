Grand Rapids Cruise to Sectional Championship with 9-1 win

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Grand Rapids use a five-goal first period to blow by Blaine, winning 9-1 advancing to the sectional final against Andover.

Beautiful puck being played by @GRhockeyHS. 5-0 lead 2:02 left in the 1st https://t.co/tRgd9xLuPT — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) February 27, 2022

Hayden DeMars would score twice in the first. along with Garrett Drotts, Justin Kerr, and Joey DelGreco.

Thunderhawks will play Andover Thursday, in AMSOIL at 7 p.m.

