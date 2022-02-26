Advertisement

UMD takes down Miami (OH)

WCHA
WCHA(KBJR6)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The 8th ranked UMD Bulldogs men’s hockey team hit the road and took down Miami (OH) 3-1 to take the first game of the series. The Bulldogs will look for the sweep tomorrow against the Redhawks.

UMD was led by Hermantown High School grad, Blake Biondi, who scored the first goal of the game and the third goal of the game for the Bulldogs. Matt Anderson would score the other goal for UMD in the win.

UMD outshot the Redhawks 52-21 in the victory.

