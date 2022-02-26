No. 1 Hermantown and No. 2 Denfeld to Face-off in Section 7A Championship Game

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - AMSOIL Arena was the destination for the section 7A semifinals as the Hermantown Hawks and Duluth Denfeld Hunters won their semifinal games and will face-off in the section final.

The defending champion Hawks were up first against the Greenway Raiders. They used two first-period goals to propel them to the 6-0 win over the Raiders.

Here come the Hawks!



Section 7A Semifinal matchup between @HAHA_Hockey and the Greenway Raiders from AMSOIL Arena



Highlights tonight at 10 on @KBJR6news and @CBS3Duluth pic.twitter.com/ruV1y9Z4kX — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) February 25, 2022

Up next, the Hunters and Bluestreaks were scoreless going into the second period, but two second-period goals by Cooper McClure put the Hunters ahead and they didn’t look back beating the Bluestreaks 3-0.

Andy Larson scores for @Denfeld_Hockey to make it 3-0 and possibly put the game out of reach for the Blue Jackets. pic.twitter.com/6Ax1c0hamV — Ryan Skorich (@RyanSkorichCBS3) February 26, 2022

The Hawks and Hunters will be back in AMSOIL on Wednesday, March 2nd to battle for the section championship, puck drop is at 7 p.m.

