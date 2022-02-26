Advertisement

Lady Bulldogs take 1-0 series lead against Minnesota State

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD Lady Bulldogs hockey team opened up the WCHA quarterfinals with a 5-4 victory over Minnesota State taking a 1-0 series lead. If the Bulldogs can win tomorrow at AMSOIL Arena, they will advance to the WCHA semifinals.

UMD was led by senior forward, Naomi Rogge, who continued her recent hot streak collecting the first natural hat trick for UMD since 2015. Rogge has now posted a point in the last six UMD games.

The Bulldogs drop the puck tomorrow at 2:01 P.M.

