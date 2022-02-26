Advertisement

Duluth Police arrest man after baseball bat assault

Police lights(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police arrested a man Friday afternoon for allegedly beating someone with a baseball bat.

Police responded to North 2nd Avenue East and 3rd street around 3:15 p.m.

They learned a man living in an apartment there apparently assaulted another resident with a bat.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet what led up to the incident.

The 20-year-old suspect is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on second degree assault charges.

