Duluth man behind bars for allegedly possessing child pornography

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth man is behind bars for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Police arrested the 48-year-old on Park Point around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

He’s facing eight felony counts of possessing pornographic work involving a minor.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip.

Police also ask parents to be aware of their children’s activity online.

Click here for tips on that and how to have a conversation with your kids about internet safety.

