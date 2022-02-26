Duluth man behind bars for allegedly possessing child pornography

DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth man is behind bars for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Police arrested the 48-year-old on Park Point around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

He’s facing eight felony counts of possessing pornographic work involving a minor.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip.

Police also ask parents to be aware of their children’s activity online.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.