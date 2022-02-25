Advertisement

Women’s Expo returns to the DECC Saturday

By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -The 13th annual Duluth Women’s Expo will return to the DECC this Saturday.

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. and features 130 exhibitors and vendors.

Plus lots of shopping, sampling, live music and more.

The Women Rock concert series will also be returning.

The concert includes women musicians from around the area performing in Pioneer Hall.

Seminars and Presentations take place throughout Saturday in Split Rock Room.

Organizers will also be collecting donations for Duluth’s Safe Haven by collecting hygiene products, new socks, underwear, and bath towels.

For information, shows and ticket sales, click here.

