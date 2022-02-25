Advertisement

Rep. Sandstede proposes millions in funding for Floodwood water, sewer improvements

Iron Range lawmaker proposes infrastructure funding for Floodwood, MN.(City of Floodwood)
By Kristen Vake
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN (KBJR) - Iron Range Representative Julie Sandstede (DFL-Hibbing) is hoping to bring millions of dollars in state funding to the city of Floodwood.

Sandstede presented the legislation to the capital investment committee Thursday.

She’s requesting $2.5 million in state funds for the design, replacement, and expansion of water and sewer infrastructure along County Road 8, State Highway 2, and State Highway 73.

Rep. Sandstede said the goal is to enhance business and residential development, but it’s not an investment the city can make on its own.

That’s why she’s asking the state to partner with the community which is doing a matching investment of $2.5 million to complete the $5 million project.

“Floodwood is a small, extremely property-tax poor city. They simply don’t have the capacity to make these large-scale investments on their own and as a result, public infrastructure continues to deteriorate,” Rep. Sandstede said. “The state and local partnership to improve water and sewer infrastructure would help make the community attractive for new home construction and businesses looking to expand or relocate while ensuring existing residents can have the water quality they deserve.”

Lawmakers plan to have more conversations throughout the legislative session.

