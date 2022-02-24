Mirage Advance to state semifinals with 6-2 win over Albert Lea

ST. PAUL, MN. (KBJR) - The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage have had a target on their backs all season, the defending state champs have established themselves as a force and have once again worked their way back to the ‘X’ for the state tournament.

This is a much different team than last year though, they lost nine seniors from that championship team, taking on Albert Lea in the quarterfinals.

In the first period, they jumped all over them, Nya Sieger gave the Mirage the lead, six minutes later, Jane Eckstrom would make it 2-0 after one.

From there, it was an avalanche of goals for the Mirage winning 6-2, they will play Orono on Friday at 11 a.m.

