Hibbing Public Schools encourage masks but will no longer require them

Mask mandate
Mask mandate(MGN)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HIBBING, MN-- Masks will no longer be required at Hibbing Schools but encouraged.

The Hibbing School Board voted Wednesday night to change their district-wide masking rules.

The new rules suggest mask wearing for all during the school day and after school activities.

However, masks are still required for students that ride any school bus.

Students who show symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent home immediately and will be required to quarantine.

Hibbing Public Schools will still be implementing safety protocols such as sanitizing high-touch areas, diagnostic and screening testing and promoting frequent hand washing.

The school said the new recommendations could change depending upon state and national guidelines or if other circumstances change that threaten in-person instruction.

