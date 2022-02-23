Advertisement

UMD picks up extra point in tie at St. Cloud State

By Duncan Goldberg and Matt Halverson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The last time the UMD men’s hockey team faced off against St. Cloud State, they blew a lead and fell in a shootout to the Huskies picking up just one point. Tonight, the Bulldogs went to a shootout with Huskies and finished the job picking up a 1-1 shootout victory grabbing two points.

The Bulldogs were led by junior goalie, Ryan Fanti, who had a total of 46 saves in net. Before the game, Fanti was named one of the finalist for the Mike Richter Award which is given to the best goalie in the NCAA.

Connor Kelley would give the Bulldogs their only goal in regulation. Then in the shootout, Noah Cates, fresh off his Team USA run in the Olympics, would find the back of the net and so would Quinn Olson propelling the Bulldogs to the overtime victory.

UMD now prepares for a trip to Ohio where they will battle Miami before their final regular season series of the year when they host St. Cloud State once again.

