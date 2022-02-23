Advertisement

Hard-hit Duluth neighborhood teams up to dig out after snowfall

Even after nearly 20 inches of snow, Monday and Tuesday’s snowfall was no big deal for Gary New...
Even after nearly 20 inches of snow, Monday and Tuesday’s snowfall was no big deal for Gary New Duluth resident Pat Thorson.(CBS 3)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Even after nearly 20 inches of snow, Monday and Tuesday’s snowfall was no big deal for Gary New Duluth resident Pat Thorson.

She says the community helps each other out.

“The neighbors are really good, they help and they come and snow-blow and come and help,” Thorson said. “We’re a good neighborhood out here for helping each other.”

That message was echoed by fellow Gary New Duluthian Dave White.

“There’s somebody I’m not even sure who it is, that does the whole block on the city sidewalk,” White said. “I don’t even know who it is but I’m very thankful.”

White said his career taught him to be mindful of others when it comes to snowfall.

“I was a mailman for 40 years, and I am so glad I’m retired. Remember your mailman people!” White said.

While many people put in hard work shoveling, some of the city’s smallest residents were having the time of their lives.

In East Hillside, Mollie Meinhold said the best way to get her shoveling done is to entertain her kids.

“I have two small kids and we need to burn energy, so we’ve been doing this all winter. We just kind of create a sled hill,” Meinhold said. “So while I shovel, they get to sled.”

Her four-year-old son Liam was entertained.

“My mom shovels for me so I can go sledding,” Liam said.

According to KBJR 6′S meteorologists, Gary New Duluth had more snow than most places in Duluth because of strong northeast winds, creating lines of heavy snow off Lake Superior which sat right over that area.

