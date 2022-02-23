911 outage reported in Hoveland area of Cook County

Cook County, MN. (KBJR 6) -The Cook County Sheriff’s office says a 911 outage is currently impacting portions of the Hoveland area.

The Sheriff’s Office says the outage is affecting approximately 117 customers.

The sheriff’s office says the Hoveland Fire Hall will be staffed with radio personnel to communicate with 911 dispatch.

Any residents who do not have a 911 connection and require emergency help should go to the fire hall.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

