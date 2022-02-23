Advertisement

911 outage reported in Hoveland area of Cook County

911 outage
911 outage(MGN)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cook County, MN. (KBJR 6) -The Cook County Sheriff’s office says a 911 outage is currently impacting portions of the Hoveland area.

The Sheriff’s Office says the outage is affecting approximately 117 customers.

The sheriff’s office says the Hoveland Fire Hall will be staffed with radio personnel to communicate with 911 dispatch.

Any residents who do not have a 911 connection and require emergency help should go to the fire hall.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

Duluth declares snow emergency, vehicles must be moved by 9 p.m. tonight
