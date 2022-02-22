Team Shuster returns home

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Olympics have finally come to an end and that means families are returning home to their loved ones and despite the blizzard conditions, Team Shuster found their way back to Duluth today.

The Northland’s curling stars were welcomed by their friends and family at the Duluth airport after being away from them for a month following their impressive performance at the 2022 winter games. Team USA came in 4th, coming up just shy of making the podium.

The team of John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner may not have repeated as gold medal champs, but their experience in Beijing will still go down in the record books as one to remember and one that Team Shuster is definitely be proud of.

Shuster said, “It’s going to feel good to get home and hug my kids it was a long time but obviously it was a good trip ya know didn’t finish off on the podium but I was super proud of everything our team did and we went out there to play well and play hard represent ourselves and our country well and I think we accomplished that.”

Shuster says this years results will fuel them for the next Winter Olympics.

