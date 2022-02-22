Advertisement

Team Shuster returns home

Shuster
Shuster(KBJR)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Olympics have finally come to an end and that means families are returning home to their loved ones and despite the blizzard conditions, Team Shuster found their way back to Duluth today.

The Northland’s curling stars were welcomed by their friends and family at the Duluth airport after being away from them for a month following their impressive performance at the 2022 winter games. Team USA came in 4th, coming up just shy of making the podium.

The team of John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner may not have repeated as gold medal champs, but their experience in Beijing will still go down in the record books as one to remember and one that Team Shuster is definitely be proud of.

Shuster said, “It’s going to feel good to get home and hug my kids it was a long time but obviously it was a good trip ya know didn’t finish off on the podium but I was super proud of everything our team did and we went out there to play well and play hard represent ourselves and our country well and I think we accomplished that.”

Shuster says this years results will fuel them for the next Winter Olympics.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
State investigating after Superior police officer ‘unknowingly’ runs over person lying in the road
Water is being sprayed on three propane tanks located directly next to the building.
UPDATE: Propane fires contained at Essentia’s Vision Northland site
Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northern Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota until...
Incoming winter storm predicted to bring up to a foot of snow or more by Wednesday with breezy winds
Closings and delays
Closings and Delays
WX GFX
Winter storm begins to impact the Northland today

Latest News

NCAA Regional Nordic Skiing Championship
Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Take NCAA Regional Nordic Skiing Championships
UMD gets swept by UND
UMD sees first NCHC sweep of the season with rival UND
Bulldogs sweep SCSU
A storybook finish for UMD Women on the ice during senior day
NSIC
UMD Men and Women both dominate in regular season finale advancing into NSIC Tournament