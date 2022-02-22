PLUGGING BACK IN: Superior School District moves to virtual snow days

SUPERIOR, WI (KBJR 6) --Superior School officials announced Monday the district will be learning online Tuesday rather than having a traditional snow day.

“It’s one day for us to be able to implement this, with the hope that we have this continuation of learning and we can do it successfully,” said Superintendent Amy Starzecki. “I’m very hopeful given our past experience.”

This comes after the district already used its two built-in snow days.

“My message to families is this isn’t intended to be stressful. This is really intended just to provide a continual learning opportunity so we don’t have to extend our school year into the summer,” said Starzecki.

By Wisconsin law, schools are required to have a minimum number of learning minutes each school year. Moving to a virtual snow day will eliminate having to add a day at the end of the year.

Some district parents were frustrated with the move, especially when it comes to access to a device.

“Normally, it wouldn’t be a big deal if we had our devices, which for whatever reason, our district does not send the devices home with elementary students,” said Sara Strand, a Superior parent who has four kids in the district, one in high school, one in middle school, and two in elementary school.

Younger students aren’t allowed to bring devices home out of worry they would forget to bring them back, the district said.

Melissa Anderson also has two young daughters in elementary school.

“We don’t have internet.. and we don’t have devices that we can use for them to do the schoolwork, so they won’t be participating,” Anderson said.

Both parents said they feel the district could have spent more time coming up with a better plan for all students.

Starzecki said students who aren’t able to participate due to access issues won’t be penalized.

The district hopes to make the call about Wednesday’s format by 5:30 that morning.

