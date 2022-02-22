Advertisement

Cleveland-Cliffs to idle blast furnace at Indiana Harbor facility

Cleveland-Cliffs to idle blast furnace.
Cleveland-Cliffs to idle blast furnace.(Cleveland-Cliffs)
By Kristen Vake
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, OH (KBJR) -- Cleveland-Cliffs announced Monday it will indefinitely idle its number 4 blast furnace at the Indiana Harbor facility.

According to the officials, this decision was made following operational improvements, including adding hot-briquetted iron (HBI) to blast furnaces and increasing the use of scrap.

The number 4 blast furnace has a production capacity of 2.1 million net tons of hot metal per year. Cliffs said it expects to stop production within the next two months.

As for the employees who work there, the company said they will be moved to other positions within the facility and no jobs will be lost.

Cleveland-Cliffs President and CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, commented on the changes in a statement Monday.

“By concentrating the operation and maximizing productivity at IH#7 (Indiana Harbor’s blast furnace 7) we are improving our carbon footprint and, at the same time, lowering our cost structure for the same level of steel production and shipments. Most importantly, as we have enough job openings on-site for all impacted employees, we are now able to fill several available job openings at Indiana Harbor Works with the current workforce of IH#4,” said Goncalves.

Earlier this month, Cleveland-Cliffs announced it would be temporarily idling its Northshore Mining facilities in May, impacting about 400 employees.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
State investigating after Superior police officer ‘unknowingly’ runs over person lying in the road
Water is being sprayed on three propane tanks located directly next to the building.
UPDATE: Propane fires contained at Essentia’s Vision Northland site
Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northern Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota until...
Incoming winter storm predicted to bring up to a foot of snow or more by Wednesday with breezy winds
Closings and delays
Closings and Delays
WX GFX
Winter storm begins to impact the Northland today

Latest News

Water main maintenance
Morgan Park without running water after main breaks
PBP--clip
PBP--clip
Duluth City Hall
City facilities temporarily close Tuesday due to weather conditions
No snow emergency declared Monday in Duluth, businesses close down early
No snow emergency declared Monday in Duluth, businesses close down early 6 p.m.