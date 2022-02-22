Advertisement

Ashland’s Memorial Medical Center closed for non-emergency services due to snow

By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Ashland, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -All Memorial Medical Center services in Ashland are canceled Tuesday due to the ongoing snowstorm.

The closure also includes the Northwest Wisconsin Cancer Center.

The hospital says emergency services will remain open.

If you have an emergency, call 911.

So far, Ashland has received over a foot of snow.

