Ashland’s Memorial Medical Center closed for non-emergency services due to snow

Ashland, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -All Memorial Medical Center services in Ashland are canceled Tuesday due to the ongoing snowstorm.

The closure also includes the Northwest Wisconsin Cancer Center.

The hospital says emergency services will remain open.

If you have an emergency, call 911.

So far, Ashland has received over a foot of snow.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.