4 injured in separate Cass County snowmobile accidents

CASS COUNTY, WI. (KBJR 6) -Snowy conditions and high speeds are the common factors regarding the numerous snowmobile accidents the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to over the last few days.

The first happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday night on the Paul Bunyan Trail in Powers Township. Authorities said a 66-year-old man rolled over and left the trail. He was transported to the hospital.

The second happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday on the Old Grade Trail NE in Blind Lake Township. First responders found a 33-year-old male injured from an accident and transported him to the hospital.

The third happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday when a 54-year-old female injured herself on the Bull Moose Trail near State Hwy 87 in Bull Moose Township. She was treated on scene and transported by helicopter with serious injuries.

The last occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. when a 43-year-old male was injured on a trail. He was transported to the hospital. No extra details were given regarding this accident.

