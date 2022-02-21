State investigating after Superior police officer ‘unknowingly’ runs over person lying in the road

SUPERIOR, WI (KBJR 6) -- A state investigation is underway after a Superior Police officer “unknowingly” drove over a person who was lying in the road Saturday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident.

According to a press release from the DOJ, shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, “a Superior Police Officer responded to a call for an injured subject in the road near the intersection of Tower Avenue and North 8th Street in the City of Superior. The officer had unknowingly run over the subject, who had been lying in the road, a few minutes prior to receiving the 911 call.”

The subject was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

DOJ spokespeople said they do not know why the individual was lying in the road or if they were injured prior to being run over by the officer.

No other injuries were reported.

Per Superior Police Department policy, the officer involved, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative assignment.

The DCI is leading the investigation with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol. The DOJ reports all law enforcement are being cooperative.

When the investigation ends, reports will be handed over to the Douglas County District Attorney.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

