Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Take NCAA Regional Nordic Skiing Championships

It was a beautiful day on Spirit Mountain for some nordic skiing.

We start with the men’s 20k freestyle, Kjetil Baanerud was the first one out and it was his race to lose, the Northern Michigan product led the whole race and finished with a time of 55 minutes 48 seconds.

Northern Michigan had three of the top five finishers.

Saint Scholastica’s Emil Book Bratbak had himself a race, finishing in eighth just 20 seconds off the championship pace.

Benjamin Boelter and Lars Dewall finished 11th and 12th, and drake hacker finished in 15th for the Saints.

The women were up right after, early on Northern Michigan held the lead up the first hill but Michigan Tech’s Henriette Semb would take the 15k championship with a time of 47 minutes 51 seconds.

As for the saints, Victoria Dybwad had the best finish for CSS, finishing sixth, with a time of 49 minutes 32 seconds.

Maggie Whitaker finished ninth,10 seconds off of Victoria’s pace and Linnea Urban, Maj-Lis Helmer and Mia Case finished 15th, 16th, and 17th for the Saints.

