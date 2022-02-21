Advertisement

Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Take NCAA Regional Nordic Skiing Championships

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It was a beautiful day on Spirit Mountain for some nordic skiing.

We start with the men’s 20k freestyle, Kjetil Baanerud was the first one out and it was his race to lose, the Northern Michigan product led the whole race and finished with a time of 55 minutes 48 seconds.

Northern Michigan had three of the top five finishers.

Saint Scholastica’s Emil Book Bratbak had himself a race, finishing in eighth just 20 seconds off the championship pace.

Benjamin Boelter and Lars Dewall finished 11th and 12th, and drake hacker finished in 15th for the Saints.

The women were up right after, early on Northern Michigan held the lead up the first hill but Michigan Tech’s Henriette Semb would take the 15k championship with a time of 47 minutes 51 seconds.

As for the saints, Victoria Dybwad had the best finish for CSS, finishing sixth, with a time of 49 minutes 32 seconds.

Maggie Whitaker finished ninth,10 seconds off of Victoria’s pace and Linnea Urban, Maj-Lis Helmer and Mia Case finished 15th, 16th, and 17th for the Saints.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
State investigating after Superior police officer ‘unknowingly’ runs over person lying in the road
Water is being sprayed on three propane tanks located directly next to the building.
UPDATE: Propane fires contained at Essentia’s Vision Northland site
Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northern Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota until...
Incoming winter storm predicted to bring up to a foot of snow or more by Wednesday with breezy winds
File photo of flames.
Burnt body found next to burnt truck near Highway 2
The next winter storm will develop over Kansas by Monday morning and will bring several inches...
Clipper system brings snow & warm conditions through Sunday; Next potential winter storm Monday-Tuesday

Latest News

UMD gets swept by UND
UMD sees first NCHC sweep of the season with rival UND
Bulldogs sweep SCSU
A storybook finish for UMD Women on the ice during senior day
NSIC
UMD Men and Women both dominate in regular season finale advancing into NSIC Tournament
Duluth East beats N. Edge 3-0
CEC and Duluth East Advance to Section 7AA Quarterfinals