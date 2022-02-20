Advertisement

CEC and Duluth East Advance to Section 7AA Quarterfinals

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Saturday marked the first round of the Section 7AA playoffs where the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks and Duluth East Greyhounds each protected their home ice to advance.

CEC never trailed as they beat Duluth Marshall 3-2.

CEC will travel to play top-seeded Andover on Feb. 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

Duluth East defeated Northern Edge 3-0 and will travel to Grand Rapids to play the two-seeded Thunderhawks on Feb. 22nd at 7:00 p.m. as well.

