CEC and Duluth East Advance to Section 7AA Quarterfinals

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Saturday marked the first round of the Section 7AA playoffs where the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks and Duluth East Greyhounds each protected their home ice to advance.

CEC never trailed as they beat Duluth Marshall 3-2.

we’ve got round one of the Section 7AA Boys Hockey playoffs… @DuluthMarshall & @Cloquetjacks!!!



🏒with three minutes to go in the second, Lumberjacks lead Hilltoppers 2-1.



🏒HIGHLIGHTS: @KBJR6news & @CBS3Duluth at 6! pic.twitter.com/LAx79T8fpF — Lex Bass (@lex_basss) February 19, 2022

CEC will travel to play top-seeded Andover on Feb. 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

Duluth East defeated Northern Edge 3-0 and will travel to Grand Rapids to play the two-seeded Thunderhawks on Feb. 22nd at 7:00 p.m. as well.

7AA PLAYOFF 🏒:



East up 1-0 over Northern Edge after 1.



SOG: 15-0, East. @DEastFan pic.twitter.com/4PwlFLUyAi — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) February 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.