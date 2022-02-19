Advertisement

Northland Constructors raises money for local DAV

Northland Constructors hold an event to raise money for local veterans.
Northland Constructors hold an event to raise money for local veterans.(KBJR 6/CBS 3 Duluth)
By Nora McKeown
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Despite cold temperatures, many people got together for the third annual Northland Constructors ice fishing barbeque on Saturday.

The event featured warm fires, ice fishing, cornhole and a raffle.

All proceeds from the raffle benefited the local branch of the Disabled American Veterans.

Charlie Bell, the Vice President of Concrete Services at Northland Constructors, said it’s nice to see everyone coming together for a good cause.

“Really it just started because a lot of us like to go ice fishing,” Bell said. “We thought if we’re out here getting people together, let’s do it for a cause.”

At their last barbeque, Northland Constructors raised about $5,000 dollars for the DAV.

They said they’re hopeful they will surpass that amount at this year’s event.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into building in Superior, WI
Car crashes into Superior Salvation Army store
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death
Utilities
Sky high heating bills shock homeowners across the Twin Ports
The moose was released minutes later
KBJR6 Special Report: The intense project aimed at saving Minnesota’s moose
Austin Nichols 25 years old
25-year-old connected to 3 Duluth robberies has been charged

Latest News

Sen. David Tomassoni
Sen. David Tomassoni announces retirement amid ALS battle
File photo of flames.
Burnt body found next to burnt truck near Highway 2
UMD women shut out SCSU
UMD women shut out SCSU
North Dakota over UMD men's hockey
North Dakota over UMD men's hockey