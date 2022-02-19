Northland Constructors raises money for local DAV

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Despite cold temperatures, many people got together for the third annual Northland Constructors ice fishing barbeque on Saturday.

The event featured warm fires, ice fishing, cornhole and a raffle.

All proceeds from the raffle benefited the local branch of the Disabled American Veterans.

Charlie Bell, the Vice President of Concrete Services at Northland Constructors, said it’s nice to see everyone coming together for a good cause.

“Really it just started because a lot of us like to go ice fishing,” Bell said. “We thought if we’re out here getting people together, let’s do it for a cause.”

At their last barbeque, Northland Constructors raised about $5,000 dollars for the DAV.

They said they’re hopeful they will surpass that amount at this year’s event.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.