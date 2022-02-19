Jojo Chobak Leads the No. 5 Bulldogs to a 3-0 win Against St. Cloud

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The No. 5 lady Bulldogs kicked off senior weekend with a 3-0 win against the Saint Cloud St. Huskies Friday afternoon at AMSOIL.

Playing with a chip on their shoulders after their result Tuesday against the same Huskies team. the Bulldogs went on the attack early with Gabbie Hughes knocking in the first goal.

However, that would be it until the third period because Huskies goalie, Sanni Ahola stood on her head all afternoon notching 42 saves on the day.

Naomi Rogge would add the second goal in the third period and Katie Davis got an empty netter with under 30 seconds left.

The No. 5 Bulldogs are back in AMSOIL for their final game of the regular season tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.