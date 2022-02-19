Burnt body found next to burnt truck near Highway 2

SAGINAW, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Emergency responders discovered a burnt body next to a pickup truck that was on fire near Highway 2.

It was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Responders found the car had burned itself out and a 61-year-old was deceased.

The pickup truck was located on a property that belonged to the deceased and the reporting person.

The St. Louis County Sherriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

