Duluth rallies for Team Shuster! Enger Tower glows red, white and blue tonight

Duluth Enger Tower Red White and Blue
Duluth Enger Tower Red White and Blue(Matt Halverson)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth’s Enger Tower glows in red, white, and blue tonight through Sunday for Team Shuster and all the local athletes, coaches, and staff participating in the 2022 Winter Olympic games.

Shuster’s curling team lost to Great Britain 8 to 4 in a semi-final match Thursday morning and will now face off against Canada in a bronze medal matchup.

“Team Shuster is a part of the Duluth community,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. “They are not only incredible athletes, they are valuable members of our community. While we can’t be in China to cheer them on, lighting Enger was a way that we could show them that we are watching and cheering them on from home.”

“It has been fun to see the community rally together to support those who are from our community, used to live here, or are going to school here. The support we have seen is a testament to how Duluthians lift up one another. It’s just what we do.”

This year will be the first time in Olympics history that the U.S. will play for a second consecutive medal in curling.

That match will start tonight just after midnight.

Team Shuster won the United States’ first Olympic gold medal in curling in 2018.

Click here for the 2022 Olympic medal count.

