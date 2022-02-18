Bulldogs Sweep Last Home Doubleheader at Romano

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It was the 2021-22 home season finale for the Bulldogs basketball programs as the men and women teams pick up wins against Bemidji State.

In the first game, the Lady Dogs used a strong first half to pull away from the Beavers to win their 12th game in a row.

The nightcap was the 13th ranked men and it was a dunk fest in the first half, Austin Andrews, Drew Blair, and Jacob Shields all hammering in highlight dunks as the men roll to a 88-73 win, finishing the year perfect at home.

The men and women will wrap up their regular seasons in Crookston on Saturday.

