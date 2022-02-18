Bulldogs Sweep Last Home Doubleheader at Romano
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It was the 2021-22 home season finale for the Bulldogs basketball programs as the men and women teams pick up wins against Bemidji State.
In the first game, the Lady Dogs used a strong first half to pull away from the Beavers to win their 12th game in a row.
Big offensive night propels Bulldogs to home finale win. @SuperiorChoice_ #BulldogCountry x @UMDWomensBBall pic.twitter.com/zdPOblLH3w— UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) February 18, 2022
The nightcap was the 13th ranked men and it was a dunk fest in the first half, Austin Andrews, Drew Blair, and Jacob Shields all hammering in highlight dunks as the men roll to a 88-73 win, finishing the year perfect at home.
With tonights win, No. 13 @UMDBulldogMBB cap off an undefeated 13-0 at home this season!#MakeMoves x #BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/s9Sbh8Br5u— UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) February 18, 2022
The men and women will wrap up their regular seasons in Crookston on Saturday.
