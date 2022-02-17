Advertisement

Sharpton: Amir Locke was guilty only of being ‘Black in America’

Hundreds gather for funeral of Amir Locke
The Rev. Al Sharpton talks outside the Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial in Brunswick, Ga.
The Rev. Al Sharpton talks outside the Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial in Brunswick, Ga.
By The Associated Press
Feb. 17, 2022
Minneapolis, MINN -- Hundreds of people are joined in song and prayer at the funeral service for Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was shot by Minneapolis police serving a search warrant. As the service was getting underway Thursday, those gathered at Shiloh Temple International Ministries were prompted to “Say his name” and they responded with “Amir Locke.” A large portrait of Locke was displayed at the front of the church, with a white casket topped with roses and bouquets of flowers nearby.

Authorities arrested Amir Locke's 17-year-old cousin in connection with the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Locke.

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter were among those in attendance. Reverend Al Sharpton presided over the service, less than a year after attending the funeral for Daunte Wright in the same church. Reverend Sharpton told those in attendance that Amir Locke was not guilty of anything but being young and Black in America.’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey put a moratorium on no-knock warrants, while the city takes another look at its policy.

