The Mirage Head Back to State!

Mirage
Mirage(kbjr)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage are off to the girls hockey state tournament once again after a 3-0 victory over Duluth Marshall in the section 7A championship game.

The Mirage also took down the Hilltoppers last year to make it to the state tournament, where they would go on to win a state championship.

The state tournament will begin and Wednesday, February 23rd.

